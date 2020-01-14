Supervisors choose Hall as new chair

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously chose District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall as its new chairwoman and honored outgoing chairman, District 5 Supervisor Richard Anderson, with a plaque.

“I want to thank my colleagues for supporting myself to be chair,” Hall said. “I’m honored and excited to serve in this public fashion.”

The chairperson of the board is nominated from the Board of Supervisors each year. Hall was vice chairwoman last year.

“I want to thank Richard for his excellent service this year,” Hall said. “I was impressed with his attention to detail and his insistence upon civility. I’m pleased to have been able to learn from you, Richard.”

District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller was chosen as vice chairman for this year.

“I want to also express my excitement with being able to work with Dan Miller as my vice chair,” Hall added. “I think we can ensure the county that there will be vigorous debate and there will be attention to all sides of the issues.”

Anderson thanked the board and staff for a successful year.

“One of the pleasures on this board are my colleagues,” Anderson said. “Without this wonderful staff that we have… without the outstanding leadership from the CEO’s office this county would not be what it is, which I think is a role model for other rural counties in California, if not across the country.”

Other supervisors noted Anderson’s reign was marked by a commitment to civility, a willingness to help and attention to detail.

“It has been a great year, especially it being my new year last year,” District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek said. “You always had that open door for me and helped me. I very much appreciate your insight and experience on the board.”

The board also authorized a resolution that increased the chairperson’s salary by $2,848, to $59,198 total, and increased the rest of the board’s compensation by $2,683, to a total of $56,350. The board’s salary for 2018-21, including this increase, was originally voted on and approved in June 2018, but due to a CalPERS board requirement the supervisors had to approve the changes at the time they take effect.

