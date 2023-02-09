Have you been stuck in long lines at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, trying to unload a truck load of old junk?
After fielding concerns, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors made decisions Tuesday to improve conditions at the dump.
Planned improvements include quick and easy site access with a new structure at the station that has plenty of unloading stalls. A live webcam aimed at the transfer station’s line will also be installed with access given to the public.
Improved areas for green waste, construction, and demolition debris as well as a food waste diversion facility to comply with California state regulations will be added. Disposal of household hazardous waste and recycling facilities will have improved access.
“A lot of hard work has been done to get us to this point, and we are very excited to see this project begin this spring,” said Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ed Scofield. “Anyone who has visited the transfer station during peak periods is familiar with the long lines and wait times, but the cost of the project has come out much better than we anticipated and will help solve the wait issues.”
The busiest traffic days at the transfer station are typically Wednesdays and Sundays, according to the Solid Waste Division of the Public Works Department that oversees garbage disposal, recycling services, and transfer station operations throughout Nevada County.
The project’s construction was awarded to Bobo Construction and is planned to start in the spring and be completed by the fall of 2024. Once completed, traffic in the area is expected to improve and customers will be able to check cameras online for live traffic conditions before leaving home.
The project will repurpose the existing transfer station’s footprint to accommodate the increased traffic and demand for recycling and solid waste services and allow for the current state mandate for organic food waste collection and diversion.
“We’ve worked closely with our partners at Waste Management to reduce the impact on operations by phasing construction,” said Solid Waste Program Manager David Garcia. “This project has been 11 years in the making to increase the site capacity and service level for solid waste in our area.”
McCourtney Road Transfer Station provides solid waste and recycling transfer services for the communities of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and the unincorporated areas of western Nevada County and was constructed in 1994 after the adjacent McCourtney Road landfill was closed.
The station has seen an increase in traffic and needs more capacity to accommodate the volume of vehicles regularly delivering waste to the site, in addition to providing organic food waste collection and diversion programs as outlined in SB1383 and AB1826 and directed by the state of California. Segregated food waste cannot be accommodated in the current facility design.
The improvement project will cost $22 million over two years and has been included in the county’s Capital Facilities Plan since 2012. Over $4 million in taxpayer dollars were saved by making minimal reductions to the project’s scope and rebidding the project in November 2022.
To see the complete project timeline and project design assets, visit
To view the webcam for traffic, go to https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/1447/Solid-Waste.
The transfer station is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.