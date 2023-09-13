Steps to make building housing in Nevada County easier, were unanimously approved by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors during a regularly scheduled meeting held in the Rood Administrative Center this week.

The 2023 Board Objectives include efforts to coordinate with local jurisdictions and developers to facilitate the development of, and access to, affordable housing, according to the Nevada County website.

