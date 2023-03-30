Michelle Bodley Nevada County Treasurer Tax Collector

Nevada County’s assistant treasurer-tax collector Michelle Bodley has been appointed to fill the vacancy that current treasurer-tax collector Tina Vernon’s retirement will create. Bodley will take the full responsibilities of the position beginning April 29.

 Courtesy Photo

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors chose Michelle Bodley as the county’s new treasurer-tax collector during this week’s board meeting.

The appointment takes effect April 29 — a day after outgoing Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon’s final day — and will last through the remainder of Vernon’s term set to expire Jan. 24, 2027.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.