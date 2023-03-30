The Nevada County Board of Supervisors chose Michelle Bodley as the county’s new treasurer-tax collector during this week’s board meeting.
The appointment takes effect April 29 — a day after outgoing Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon’s final day — and will last through the remainder of Vernon’s term set to expire Jan. 24, 2027.
Vernon recently won her fourth term as treasurer-tax collector in November, running unopposed, but announced her resignation March 22, citing changes in her life that need attention.
During Tuesday’s board meeting Vernon stood before Supervisors to give her praise and support of her assistant treasurer-tax collector, Michelle Bodley as the best choice for her replacement.
Bodley did not speak before the board during the item Tuesday.
“Michelle has been my right arm,” Vernon said of Bodley to the Supervisors. “She comes with all the qualifications, she can step in on day one. It is my opinion to best serve the county that it would be amazing if Michelle could be appointed today.”
Supervisors weighed the options to advertise for the position’s vacancy using an ad hoc committee appointed by the chairperson of the board, or to make a direct appointment once a vacancy occurs with the selection of that person chosen then or at a subsequent board meeting.
While the five county supervisors were all on board when a vote on Bodley’s selection came up, there was some initial hesitation in the process from District 3 Supervisor Lisa Swarthout who cited transparency and due process.
“I want to be really clear that today this is about the process, not necessarily about the person that is involved,” Swarthout said during the discussion. “This is an elected position so we have a responsibility to our citizens to make sure that we are being consistent, that we are being transparent and that whatever action that we take, shows trust, that people will trust in our decision.”
Swarthout mentioned how previous vacancies, such as the recent District Attorney vacancy, were filled following a public interview process.
Supervisor Ed Scofield was quick to offer his perspective on the selection process.
“Much different process than the DA process,” Scofield said, citing the multiple applicants who had thrown in for the DA vacancy.
“She knows the process,” Supervisor Sue Hoek said of Bodley. “We’ve watched that in government where mistakes are made and you go broke. Michelle has worked through the county. Developed the knowledge. Nobody ran against Tina in this process. I’m a little bit weary of just going out into a process that brings in someone who doesn’t know the county. We are fortunate to have that person to appoint. That Tina is going to leave us in good hands.”
While Supervisor Heidi Hall would have preferred to see a vote on the position for treasurer-tax collector to come up in two years instead of four, Hall ultimately threw her support behind the process and appointment as well.
“My constituents anyways, would like to see the direct appointment,” Hall said.
Supervisor Hardy Bullock voiced sentiments for transparency like Swarthout, but was also behind the direct appointment of Bodley.
“Supervisor Swarthout, I wanted to share your concerns for transparency and process,” Bullock said. “I was on the ad hoc with Supervisor Hoek for the DA’s office. I really support the stability of Michelle being in this position. When I think about who the top candidate would be, Michelle is here.”
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.