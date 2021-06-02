Supervisors allocate $250K from American Rescue Plan Act for small businesses

The Board of Supervisors has allocated $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to fund a fifth round of grant making by the Nevada County Relief Fund to support small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release states.

This allocation is part of the nearly $6 million the supervisors set aside for “Community and Economic Resiliency.”

“With this money from Washington, we can provide some immediate relief to our small businesses that have suffered so much already,” said Board Chairman Dan Miller in the release.

Eligible for-profit businesses countywide may now apply for micro-grants up to $5,000, with applications due June 25.

“We applaud the supervisors’ ongoing commitment to our small business community. With the state reopening this month, we hope these micro-grants help speed up recovery,” said Leo Granucci, the Relief Fund’s co-chair.





The Sierra Business Council will manage the grant application process with oversight provided by the Relief Fund’s Community Advisory Council. The business council will provide awardees with one-on-one business counseling through its Small Business Development Center.

“Across the board, Nevada County businesses are transitioning from relief to recovery, and their needs really run the gamut — from getting back on their feet after extended closures, to ramping up for summer, to navigating persistent challenges with hiring and supply chains. Nevada County Relief Fund has been a lifeline for many small businesses, and this new commitment will provide much-needed funding to assist in reopening the economy and transitioning to a new normal,” said Kristin York, the council’s vice president.

American Rescue Plan Act funds may be used to mitigate financial hardship resulting from the public health emergency such as declines in revenues or impacts of periods of business closure by supporting payroll and benefits costs, costs to retain employees, mortgage, rent, utilities costs, and other operating costs. The funds may also be used to adopt safer operating procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Relief Fund requires all grant awardees to comply with all state and local COVID-19 public health regulations and guidelines.

Source: Nevada County