Supervisor recall petitions must pass muster before filing

Cheers resounded Tuesday in the Board of Supervisors chambers as several dozen recall supporters brandished petitions before the five-member body.

However, many bureaucratic hoops remain before election officials can actually file those petitions.

Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, said in an email that proponents need to file a notice of intention.

“(It) includes a statement of reasons for the recall and 20 proponents that live in the relevant district,” she said. “They have seven days from the time they serve the officer who’s subject of the recall to file with our office and must provide proof of publication. Officers who are subject of a recall have an opportunity to answer.”

That gives recall supporters until Tuesday to file the notices of intention.





Once filed, a petition is prepared, Adona said. It must meet legal requirements, and include the request for the recall, the statement from the notice of intention, and any answer from the official to be recalled.

The elections office would then determine the number of signatures required to trigger the recall. In the case of a supervisor, it would be 20% of registered voters in their district.

Recall supporters then have 120 days to get the necessary signatures.

“If enough signatures are gathered, then an election will be called,” Adona said.

If that hurdle is surpassed, the Board of Supervisors then has 14 days to issue an order calling for the election. That election must happen between 88 days and 125 days of that order.

The recall election could be added to an existing election, if one is set for that time period.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com