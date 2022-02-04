Supervisor makes endorsement in race for his seat
Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller has made a donation to Patti Ingram Spencer, one of two candidates currently running for his seat in the June 7 election.
According to a recent campaign filing from Spencer, Miller donated $250.
Contacted Friday, Miller endorsed Ingram Spencer, saying he believes she has the intelligence, energy and common sense to make a good supervisor.
Miller isn’t running for reelection.
“She has the experience from being on the Grass Valley City Council, and as a former Grass Valley mayor,” he said. “She is a Nevada County native, and her network of business owners and residents is extensive.”
Ingram Spencer also received a $100 donation from U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, whose district currently includes western Nevada County. A shift in congressional districts will remove him from the county.
Other contributions to Ingram Spencer’s campaign include $125 from Barry Pruett, a Grass Valley attorney. Eduardo Garcia gave $500; Robinson Enterprises gave $1,000; and Jo Ann Rebane gave $1,035.
Ingram Spencer currently has $16,624.84 on hand.
The campaign filing encompasses all of last year.
Lisa Swarthout, a former Grass Valley mayor, is also running for Miller’s seat. She’s reported a $5,000 loan from herself, and currently has $4,902.21 on hand.
Other local offices up for election on June 7 include sheriff, district attorney, superintendent of schools, treasurer-tax collector, assessor, auditor-controller, and two Superior Court judgeships. There are two supervisor seats up for grabs, as well as two seats on the Nevada City Council.
William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com
