Supervisor Hoek endorses Johansen for NID board
Rich Johansen has announced that he has received the endorsement of Nevada County Supervisor, Susan Hoek for the Division 5 seat on the Nevada Irrigation District board.
Johansen announced last week he was also being endorsed by former 4th District Supervisor Hank Weston.
“As a rancher, small business owner, and Nevada County Supervisor, I’m proud to support Rich Johansen for NID Division 5,” Hoek said in a news release. “Rich has decades of experience serving in local government, he possesses the essential combination of local government and small business experience, so I know we can count on him to balance the budget.
“As a past President of the Nevada County Farm Bureau, it’s important to me to recognize that, as a certified organic farmer, Rich understands our unique concerns about water supply, the important role of agriculture, and taking care of our environment.”
Johansen, a certified organic farmer seeks election to the NID seat currently filled by Nick Wilcox, who is retiring at the end of this term. For more information please visit http://www.RichJohansen4NID.com.
Source: Johansen for NID campaign
