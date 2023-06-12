Supervisor Heidi Hall

Heidi Hall has announced that she will be running for re-election in 2024.

Heidi Hall, Nevada County District 1 Supervisor, is pleased to announce her run for re-election, and to lay out her priorities for her next term. She is now completing her second term.

In stating her priorities, Hall emphasized the need for continued work on mitigating the effects of wildfire that threaten rural and wooded areas: “Wildfire continues to be a major threat for all and, while we have done much to invest in wildfire management to protect our homes and livelihoods, I will work to secure additional resources for forest management, Firewise program resources, and evacuation route improvements.

More information on the campaign can be found at her website www.heidihall4supe.com and on her Re-Elect Heidi Hall Facebook page. She can be reached at Heidi4NevadaCounty@gmail.com.