Hall speaking

Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall speaks during the recent meeting with the National Association of Counties.

 Courtesy Photo

Supervisor Heidi Hall is working with the National Association of Counties to advocate for federal help for the loss of wildfire insurance and to get more staff on federal recreation lands.

Because of her resolution at the group’s recent conference, the association will lobby for a federal assistance backstop to replace lost fire insurance in rural, forested areas. “For example, for floods and earthquakes, there is a federal insurance pool that can kick in to help victims of those disasters when regular insurance coverage fails,” Hall said. “We believe we need something like this for wildlife disasters.”