Supervisor forum set for Monday

The League of Women Voters of Nevada County is seeking questions from the public for the District 3 Board of Supervisors candidate forum.

The forum will be held in-person from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. It will be streamed live on Comcast and Suddenlink Channel 18, on the Nevada County Media website — nevadacountymedia.org — and YouTube channel.

The forums can be viewed on demand within 24 hours after the event on Nevada County Media’s local politics YouTube channel and on the league’s YouTube channel.

Send questions to be considered for candidates Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout to info@lwvnevadacounty.org . Questions should be appropriate for the office and applicable to all candidates. The league will consolidate repeated questions.

Ingram Spencer and Swarthout advanced to a November runoff after being the top two vote-getters in the June primary. District 3 incumbent Dan Miller isn’t running for reelection.

A forum about the two local ballot measures is tentatively scheduled for October.

For more information, contact Janice Bedayn at jbedayn@lwvnevadacounty.org .

Source: The League of Women Voters of Nevada County