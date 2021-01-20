Superintendent: Return to hybrid instruction February 1

January 20, 2021

Dear NJUHSD Students, Families, and Community:

Thank you for your ongoing patience and support as NJUHSD and other Nevada County education agencies continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to announce the resumption of the district’s Hybrid In-person Instructional Model effective Monday, February 1, 2021.

Several recent positive developments have occurred that support the return to modified in-person instruction. First, the state’s stay-at-home order for Nevada County and its designated region was unexpectedly lifted last week. Second, local COVID-19 testing capacity has been expanded and dedicated specifically to Nevada County education personnel. Sufficient testing capacity for school personnel was not readily available last fall. Finally, the district is working closely with the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office and the Nevada County Public Health Department to initiate COVID-19 vaccinations to district personnel. We are optimistic that a vaccination program targeted to Nevada County school employees could be launched in the next week or so.

The resumption of the Hybrid Model will be similar to the model implemented last October and November prior to the Halloween/Thanksgiving spike in countywide COVID-19 cases. Families will continue to have the option of participating in either the hybrid or distance learning models. In the next week and a half, families and students will receive communication from their high schools regarding schedules and other pertinent information to assist you prior to the February 1 transition back to hybrid instruction. Should you have questions after reviewing such information, please contact your school site for additional questions and/or assistance.

The safety of our students, families, staff, and broader community remain the district’s top priority. The district continues to maintain and update its comprehensive COVID-19 safety and cleaning protocols. All students, staff, volunteers, and visitors will continue to be required to wear appropriate masks and maintain social distancing guidelines while on district campuses.

Thank you again for your support of NJUHSD and Nevada County schools. We look forward to seeing our students in person once again!

Sincerely,

Brett W. McFadden

Superintendent