Superintendent recommends closure of Nevada City Charter School

Nevada City School District Superintendent Trisha Dellis announced her recommendation to close the district’s home-study charter school program in a news release Thursday, after notifying parents in a meeting called Wednesday evening.

“As the Superintendent of the Nevada City School District, I am also charged with overseeing the operations of the District's 'Nevada City Charter School,'” Dellis wrote in the release. “The Charter School is a "dependent" charter school authorized and operated solely by the District, with its current charter expiring on June 30, 2019. In reviewing whether or not to renew its charter, the District's Board of Trustees is required by law to consider increases in pupil academic achievement for all groups of pupils served by the Charter School as the most important factor in determining whether or not to renew the Charter.

“I am disheartened to report that the Charter School's pupil academic achievement for all groups of pupils served by the Charter School is far below that of other District schools. Accordingly, the Administration will be recommending to the District's Board of Trustees that the Charter School's Charter not be renewed, and that the Charter School discontinues operations when its current term expires at the close of the 2018-2019 school year. All Charter School students residing within the District will be eligible to enroll in District schools.”

The District's Board of Trustees will consider the recommendation at a public meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 in the District Office Conference Room, 800 Hoover Lane, Nevada City, CA 95959