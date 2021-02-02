 Sunshine on the way: More rain, possibly snow, expected today before sunny skies through the weekend | TheUnion.com
Sunshine on the way: More rain, possibly snow, expected today before sunny skies through the weekend

Elias Funez
  

The South Yuba River has begun to rise after the recent precipitation in the county, as seen from the historic Highway 49 bridge. Between a half inch and inch of rain was recorded from various western Nevada County locations Tuesday afternoon. Grass Valley and Alta Sierra received 0.97 inches of rain, Nevada County Airport 0.9 inches, Rough and Ready 0.81 inches, San Juan Ridge 0.65 inches, and North Auburn 0.66 inches of precipitation within a 24-hour period Tuesday. The potential for another inch of precipitation could occur today, as well as an inch or two of low snow down to 2,000 feet before the storm gives way to sunny skies Thursday. The sun is expected to last through the weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

