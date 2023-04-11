The forecast for the foothills is expected to be mostly sunny today, with temperatures in the mid 60’s — not quite as warm as yesterday where Grass Valley saw a high temperature of 74 degrees.
Overnight in the foothills the skies should be clear causing temperatures to drop to a low of 41 degrees.
Wednesday the sunshine is forecasted to return but temperatures will stay cooler with 59 as the afternoon high, according to the National Weather Service.
Shasta County will be waking up to isolated thunderstorms but dry conditions are expected elsewhere.
Breezy south to southwest winds will develop today in the foothills and the mountains as the northern weather system passes. Wind gusts in Sacramento will range from ten to twenty miles per hour today.
Wednesday, the foothills may have very light five-miles-an-hour winds with those cooler temperatures, again according to the weather service.
In the mountains temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 50’s today, cooling off on Wednesday about ten degrees with highs in the mid 40’s.
Dry conditions throughout the Central Valley and the foothills can be expected through the end of the week.
Thursday the foothills can expect sunshine with a high predicted at 62 degrees, then dropping down overnight to a chilly 38 degrees with light winds.
Friday and Saturday warm up with dry conditions in the foothills and Central Valley. Temperatures will range around 65 — 70 degrees, the weather service said.
Even though there is plenty of sunshine and the air may feel warm throughout the week, waterways are running extremely cold due to snow melt. Even experienced swimmers can lose muscle control very quickly. Take precautions if heading to the local waterways including bringing a life preserver.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.