Though the warming temperatures can tempt a person, local waterways are still very cold and not suitable for any swimming. After what has been a rough winter for so many, admiring bodies of water should still be done from a distance.

The forecast for the foothills is expected to be mostly sunny today, with temperatures in the mid 60’s — not quite as warm as yesterday where Grass Valley saw a high temperature of 74 degrees.

Overnight in the foothills the skies should be clear causing temperatures to drop to a low of 41 degrees.

