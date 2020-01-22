Sunrise Movement taking hold in Nevada County
Photo courtesy of Guarionex Delgado
Members of the new Nevada County chapter of the Sunrise Movement are gearing up for their launch event, set for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at NEO, located at 139 Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley. Sunrise is the nation’s leading youth organization making climate change the No. 1 priority in the coming decade. The informational event will take place in alignment with the national Sunrise Movement Agenda. To learn more about local events, visit @nevadacountysunrise on Instagram, nevadacountysunrise on Facebook, or email nevadacountysunrise@gmail.com. To learn more about the national organization, visit http://www.sunrisemovement.org.
