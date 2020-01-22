Sunrise Movement taking hold in Nevada County

Members of the new Nevada County chapter of the Sunrise Movement are gearing up for their launch event, set for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at NEO, located at 139 Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley. Sunrise is the nation’s leading youth organization making climate change the No. 1 priority in the coming decade. The informational event will take place in alignment with the national Sunrise Movement Agenda. To learn more about local events, visit @nevadacountysunrise on Instagram, nevadacountysunrise on Facebook, or email nevadacountysunrise@gmail.com. To learn more about the national organization, visit http://www.sunrisemovement.org.