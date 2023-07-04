Staff Writer
Those hoping for a hot and sunny Fourth of July holiday are in luck.
Temperatures in the Grass Valley area have recently soared, making the brutal winter a thing of the past—at least for now.
“Generally speaking it will cool down,” said Sara Purdue of the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “It won’t be nearly as hot (as it has been). It looks like for Grass Valley it will be in the high 80s to 90s for the holiday and then cool off a little from there. Nighttime lows will also decrease so it should be in the 60s (Tuesday) night and getting into the mid to high 50s rest of the week.”
On Sunday, records show that temperatures were topping off at 90 degrees at 10:00 a.m. and peaking at 95 by 1:55 p.m.
By Friday, the service said, local temperatures should top off around 83 degrees, relatively cool from the near-100 degree temperatures that occurred over the past weekend.
“It’s going to be more on par with seasonable temps the rest of the week so not really too far above or below average,” Purdue reported. “It’s going to be about average for the time of year.”
The thunderstorms that moved in last week were somewhat of a fluke, according to Purdue.
“The cool weather and thunderstorms were related to that cool weather we had until this weekend,” she said. “It was definitely unusual for the area—not record breaking, but unusual.”
Purdue was confident in stating that temperatures will remain warm and will not produce any precipitation in coming days.
“It will be mostly just warm and dry. There shouldn’t be any precipitation chances, at least in your area. Should be sunny and clear for the rest of the week,” Purdue said.
The National Weather Service is one of many agencies advocating for river and waterway safety, reminding recreationalists to take great care in their activities.
“What we’ve been pushing is to follow any local fire restrictions, stay cool, but it is going to be warm enough if you aren’t careful about your sun exposure—either heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” said Purdue. “In general, waters are very fast and cold so it’s best to stay out and if you do get in be sure you are watching kids and wearing life vests.”