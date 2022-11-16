Sunny skies, nice temps: Chance of precipitation forecast for Monday, Tuesday

Fall color in Nevada County is currently at its peak.

Photo: Elias Funez

Western Nevada County leaf peepers will continue to have good weather to facilitate fall color viewing activities through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

Temperatures were slightly above normal in the region Tuesday with a high of 70 degrees recorded in downtown Sacramento.

Today, Grass Valley will see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and sunny skies with similar conditions extending through the weekend.

No precipitation is in the immediate forecast though an early indication of rain is being watched for Monday evening, including a chance of rain showers on Tuesday.

“As we get towards that chance of rain, Monday night to Tuesday, overnight lows will be warming up a bit,” National Weather Service Forecaster Karl Swanberg said.

“The low to mid 40s through Monday morning and Tuesday a high probably in the mid to upper 50s.”

While precipitation amounts are not currently defined, forecasters are hopeful for more precipitation.

“That period doesn’t look like a great deal, but that could change,” Swanberg said.

To contact Managing Editor, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.