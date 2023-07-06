Today is expected to be sunny and mild in the low 80s around Grass Valley, with light and variable wind 5 to 9 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. The area continues to experience a cooling trend that bottoms out with highs in the low 80s by the weekend before warming again next week.
Overnight tonight, the foothills are forecast to be mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees and a west wind of 5 to 10 mph.
The Sacramento area may enjoy temperatures reaching 85 degrees with sunny skies today and south southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph..
The Truckee area will be mostly sunny and near 77 degrees with light winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Overnight the upper elevations should be mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue in the Foothills with temperatures in the mid to low 80s through Sunday with night time lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures in the mountains will be slowly climbing to 81 degrees by Sunday afternoon and overnight temperatures in the high 40s.
Sunny and warm through the weekend in the Central Valley with 88 degrees expected for Saturday and 87 for Sunday.
Looking into next week the forecast brings triple digit numbers on Wednesday in the Central Valley.
The foothills should stay in the high 80s over the weekend and hover around 90 degrees for the beginning of next week.
In the mountains, temperatures will stay in the low 80s through the weekend and into next week with little or no wind.
If you are working or playing in the warm weather be sure to drink lots of water and take breaks in the shade.