Today is expected to be sunny and mild in the low 80s around Grass Valley, with light and variable wind 5 to 9 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. The area continues to experience a cooling trend that bottoms out with highs in the low 80s by the weekend before warming again next week.

Overnight tonight, the foothills are forecast to be mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees and a west wind of 5 to 10 mph.