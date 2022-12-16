facebook tracking pixel Sunny skies and icy mornings | TheUnion.com
Sunny skies and icy mornings

Residents in Grass Valley have been waking up to icy mornings, including this view of icicles hanging from a utility line. Temperatures will remain sunny today with a forecasted high of 53 degrees and an overnight low of 37 degrees. Sunday, high’s will be around 51 degrees with an overnight low of 34 degrees. Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 47 degrees and an overnight low of 39 degrees.
Photo: Courtesy Marie Aho
