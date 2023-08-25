The storms that passed through Nevada County seem to be gone, as confirmed by Dakari Anderson of the National Weather Service in Sacramento. In its place, temperatures are expected to rise throughout the next week, and more typical summer-like weather will move in once again.
Thankfully, Anderson said there is no immediate threat of lightning or thunder strikes.
“Right now were are not looking at immediate threats to that general area,” said Anderson. “That’s going to be the pattern until early next week unless it changes, but we are looking at pretty consistent warming. There are no current thunderstorm threats.”
Anderson added that temperatures will gradually be rising over the next few days; Friday should see a high of 86 with an overnight low of 62, while on Monday the mercury will likely hit 90 degrees with an overnight low of 61.
The warm and steady pattern is being predicted to continue throughout next week with no looming storms on the horizon for now.