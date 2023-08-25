IMG_3750.JPG

This pelican at Scott’s Flat Lake seemed to have received the memo that warmer temperatures were returning to the region after a cool weekend courtesy of Tropical Storm Hilary. Temperatures are expected to steadily climb, topping off in the 90s.

 Photo by Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

The storms that passed through Nevada County seem to be gone, as confirmed by Dakari Anderson of the National Weather Service in Sacramento. In its place, temperatures are expected to rise throughout the next week, and more typical summer-like weather will move in once again.

Thankfully, Anderson said there is no immediate threat of lightning or thunder strikes.