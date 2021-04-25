 Sunday storm brings much needed rain | TheUnion.com
Sunday storm brings much needed rain

Walter Ford
  

Nevada County got some much needed rain Sunday afternoon. Coming into the day, Grass Valley had seen just 24.32 inches of rain to date so far this water year (Oct. 1 to April 24), which is the second driest since 1967, according to Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Over the last 30 years, Grass Valley gets 48.29 inches of rain on average during the same Oct. 1 to April 24 time span. Once the current storm passes, no rain is expected the rest of the week.
Walter Ford/wford@theunion.com
Rain drops hit a pond at Grass Valley’s Condon Park Sunday afternoon.
Walter Ford/wford@theunion.com
Sunday’s rain made for a slippery slide at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park.
Walter Ford/wford@theunion.com

 

