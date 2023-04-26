Sun Survey Nevada County 2023

In the spirit of Victim’s Rights Week, the Equity & Inclusion Leadership Alliance is asking folks in Nevada County to fill out a survey if you feel you have been a victim of a hate crime or hate incident.

 Courtesy image

Some things are a crime, and some things just aren’t right!

Safe and Unified Nevada County (SUN) believes we can address both – and build a stronger community – by sharing our experiences, finding common ground, and providing meaningful support to those negatively impacted by hate crimes and hate incidents in our area.