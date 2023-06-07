IMG_2719.JPG

Skies loomed dark on Tuesday afternoon as thunder set in across Nevada County bringing with it a bit of rain. National Weather Service Sacramento advises the unpredictable weather is expected to continue for the next week.

 Photo by Jennifer Nobles | jnobles@theunion.com

In what continues to be a wild ride thanks to Mother Nature, Nevada County has been experiencing some wetter and colder weather lately, and the pattern isn’t expected to end in coming days.

“We’ve been getting thunderstorms every afternoon (lately) and today it’s more widespread,” said Craig Shoemaker of the National Weather Service in Sacramento, “at least up to the mountains along I-80, a lot around Blue Canyon and Soda Springs but a little drifting into Grass Valley.”