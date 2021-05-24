Sun expected all week

Sunny days and clear or mostly clear nights are forecast each day for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is forecast to have a high near 73 and a nighttime low around 49.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see similar weather, with forecast highs for the week peaking Wednesday at 80 followed by 79 on Thursday.

Nighttime lows are forecast to be around 50 Wednesday and 49 Thursday.

“It looks like … any kind of storms are staying north of us at this time, so that’s kind of what’s leading to these dry, summer-like conditions,” Emily Heller, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Monday regarding the next several days.





Going into Memorial Day weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are forecast to see highs in the high 70s, and nighttime lows in the low 50s.

Heller said that, as of Monday, forecasts for the upcoming weekend were somewhat more uncertain of “exact temperatures, whether or not there could be a mountain shower, but definitely not expecting any significant rain at all.”

According to Heller, the upcoming weather pattern for the area indicates “a small chance that maybe a storm could kick off on Saturday night, or possibly on Sunday, but it’s definitely too uncertain to say … in the forecast at this time.”

She said she has been encouraging those who have plans in the mountains for Memorial Day weekend to continue to watch for any updates to the forecast.

Heller said temperatures have been “at or above average” in recent months, explaining, “There have been pretty few days that we’ve been below average for the past couple months.”

