In what continues to be a wild ride thanks to Mother Nature, Nevada County has been experiencing some wetter and colder weather lately, and the pattern isn’t expected to end in coming days.
“We’ve been getting thunderstorms every afternoon (lately) and today it’s more widespread,” said Craig Shoemaker of the National Weather Service in Sacramento, “at least up to the mountains along I-80, a lot around Blue Canyon and Soda Springs but a little drifting into Grass Valley.”
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday .13 inches of rain was recorded in Grass Valley.
The nature of recent “surprise” storms is unique in its pattern—instead of traveling west to east, it’s doing the opposite.
“This is a really unusual set up we have right now,” said Shoemaker. “The low pressure over southern California is very unusual to set up where it is. That is causing (our weather). It’s brought up some moisture from the Southeast, and kind of pushed the low and is causing easterly winds over the mountains so we are getting thunderstorms developing over the mountains.”
Shoemaker added that that low pressure usually keeps weather patterns like these in Nevada, but as it moves over the area the system loses a lot of moisture which explains the scant rainfall.
“It loses a lot of moisture as it moves into the valley,” he said. “The main reason is the rain has a lot further to fall when it gets down to the valley. The clouds are around 8,000 feet (up) and there’s not a lot of time for it to evaporate, but when it goes to Grass Valley it has about 6,000 feet to fall. We’re really dry at the surface.”
If you are hoping for the skies to reliably clear up in the next couple days, the news may be disheartening, as the forecast looks at unsettled weather for the next week or so.
“This pattern is going to continue for a full week and we are stuck in this pattern so it is going to be unsettled into the weekend early next week,” Shoemaker said. “There will be no clear change until the middle of next week. We will get hot eventually. It looks like our temps are going to be at or below normal for the next week.”
Temperatures for today are expected to reach 71 degrees with mostly sun and a chance of thunderstorms. Thursday should see a high of 74 with again a chance of thunderstorms.