Summertime thrills at the Nevada County Fair

Elias Funez
  

Kids hold on as the whitewater log ride takes them on a drop as they head toward the splash during Thursday fun at the Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fair-goers get their sideways thrills on the rides of the Nevada County Fair.
The Lyons Family was all smiles as they enjoyed the afternoon at the Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
The World Famous Treat Street had people lining up for a taste of what the area’s non-profits have to offer, including salads, pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and much more.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County FFA’s Ilian Cobain-Mitchell, right, hangs up his second place ribbon for showmanship while his brother Uriel Cobain-Mitchell hangs up his for third place after showing their pigs earlier in the Whitney Pavilion.
Photo: Elias Funez
William Hollingshead works on his paint a piggy with your piggies painting project under the Special Events Tent during Thursday’s fair activities.
Photo: Elias Funez
Showmanship competitions take place under the Whitney Pavilion during Thursday’s swine showings.
Photo: Elias Funez
People enjoy the rides, games and fun provided by Butler Amusements at the Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
A piggy is painted by only using “piggies” Thursday as kids make art they can take home. This year’s theme is “Who let the hogs out.”
Photo: Elias Funez
Alexandrina Machado takes first place in the “wear a frozen shirt” contest Thursday at the fair. Machado beat out a stage full of contestants.
Photo: Elias Funez

