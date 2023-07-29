Now that the glorious long days of summer are here, it’s time to not only shake off the rude winter we had, it’s time to enjoy the little perks of the warmest season: blackberries, swimming, barbecues, and…road construction.
We all know that white fleet of Ford pick-ups dotting pretty much every road in the county. While I appreciate their efforts and know (think?) that we will be glad for their hard work somewhere down the road (pun intended) I am still not used to budgeting out an extra 10-15 minutes to get anywhere, factoring in the time you may be stopped. I guess that is one of the downfalls of the season. As miserable as it can sometimes be to have the “Stop” paddle turned your way, I have to give props to the people who stand out there all day in the heat. I hope they are compensated well.
That reminds me: I am a big fan of the wave. Not the wave that you do around a sports stadium when your team needs momentum, but the brief gesture you flash to the person holding the “Stop/Slow” paddle as you drive by them. This also includes the wave of any kind, especially when someone lets you slip by them in traffic, or—my favorite—the kind between owners of similar vehicles.
I remember driving my parents’ 1979 Corvette, and every other ‘Vette I passed would give me that five-finger salute, somewhat shocked by discovering the driver was a 22 year old gal and not a retired log truck driver. My point is: respect the wave. Share the wave. It’s not difficult but so appreciated. It’s just the nice thing to do.
While on the subject of cars—and summertime—I was recently shopping at S.P.D. and my precious friend Wesley was checking my groceries. Wes and I always chit-chat, but this day he had a super mischievous grin on his face. I knew something was up.
“I learned something about you,” he said with a chuckle.
“Oh great, what did my mom tell you now?” Wes has been on the receiving end of my mom’s inquiries many times in the past. She asks him what I have been buying, if I am eating enough, etc.
“Oh it wasn’t your mom,” he replied. “It was Jesse.”
He of course was referring to one of my dear friends, the illustrious Jesse Locks, who I am convinced will be president one day.
“You’re a weirdo,” he continued, still smiling.
Oh jeez, what could Jesse possibly have said to him? She knows everything about me. I cringed internally. Finally I drug it out of him.
“She told me you like to sit in a hot car.”
It’s true. I think one of the best feelings in the world is getting into a car that has been sitting in the hot summer sun. It’s like thawing out. In a world of air conditioners and men (let’s face it, it’s always the men who crank up the A/C) it is a delight to just bake in the sun. That said, dogs don’t feel the same way so don’t go locking your pup in your vehicle while it’s this warm. That’s just mean and, frankly, bad form.
Speaking of dogs, here we go: once again we are paying homage to the fairer species, man and woman’s best friend, and this week’s Very Important Pup.
This week, say hello to Alice. She is a Corgi/border collie mix, strutting her beautiful self on little three-inch legs. Her background story is equally as interesting as her sweet face. Alice shares a birthday—June 1—with Marilyn Monroe, and is just one year old.
“It takes me an hour to walk a block,” Alice’s human said, “because she thinks everybody is for her. She’s just crazy, over-the-moon friendly. She is trying to get used to (children) but she’s getting better."
Alice’s mom went on to say: “My friend who is a dog trainer and boarder—she’s also my client and we’re super tight friends—her mother started this rescue project I think in Redding and passed away in the middle of it. So naturally because my friend is a trainer/boarder the family was like, take the dogs and the puppies. So she took on the project and worked them and had all the dogs adopted by family members. I don’t know if my friend made this happen, because she knew I wanted Alice really bad, but I did have to wait for all the family members to pass her over. So I got her at 10 weeks old. Her ears hadn’t popped up yet. She would lay on your lap with her belly up and we’d just pet her.
“We went to the dog park and the second time I was there this lady flagged me down and said, ‘Hey I need to talk to you ‘cause I think Alice's mom is here.’ I thought the mom was adopted and went back to Redding but apparently she got adopted in Grass Valley. So they see each other maybe three times a month. And her mom is the spitting image of (Alice) but her legs are maybe an inch and a half taller. They met and I was waiting for this reunion and they immediately were like, let’s play.”
Alice and her mom have the right idea for the weekend: let’s play! Aloha, Nevada County. Play safely, and remember that each day is truly a gift.
And a belated Happy Birthday to my pops, who turned 78 last week. I love you, Shotgun, as a lot of people do.