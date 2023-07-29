Now that the glorious long days of summer are here, it’s time to not only shake off the rude winter we had, it’s time to enjoy the little perks of the warmest season: blackberries, swimming, barbecues, and…road construction.

We all know that white fleet of Ford pick-ups dotting pretty much every road in the county. While I appreciate their efforts and know (think?) that we will be glad for their hard work somewhere down the road (pun intended) I am still not used to budgeting out an extra 10-15 minutes to get anywhere, factoring in the time you may be stopped. I guess that is one of the downfalls of the season. As miserable as it can sometimes be to have the “Stop” paddle turned your way, I have to give props to the people who stand out there all day in the heat. I hope they are compensated well.