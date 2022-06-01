Summerfest kicks off: Music in the Mountains rolls out series of performances

On Monday, Music in the Mountains presents “Mondays with the Maestro,” featuring a discussion with Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Murray, about the upcoming Summerfest programming and composers.

This educational lecture and discussion will occur at 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W Main St., Grass Valley, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. This event is free to the public with RSVP highly encouraged, a news release states.

Murray is currently the artistic director and conductor of Music in the Mountains and the associate conductor of the Modesto Symphony Orchestra. He is also the director of symphony orchestra and opera at California State University, Sacramento, and the conductor for the Sacramento Youth Symphony’s premier orchestra.

Murray just returned from Europe, where he was invited to study with the Romanian Chamber Orchestra.

“I had an incredible week with Maestro Cristian Măcelaru and the Romanian Chamber Orchestra exploring the music of Brahms and Stravinsky,” Murray said in the release. “A profoundly inspiring week of growth and learning that culminated in the opportunity to conduct the Romanian Chamber Orchestra in concert. I also had the amazing opportunity to return to Austria for three days of rehearsal observation with the Vienna Philharmonic — a truly incredible experience.”

An award-winning opera conductor, Murray spent his early career working as an assistant conductor and répétiteur, and is currently the music director of opera Modesto. He has served as assistant conductor for opera productions at the Sacramento Philharmonic and is the past music director of Fresno Grand Opera, and previously worked as a staff conductor for the Bay Area Summer Opera Theater Institute and The Opera Academy of California in San Francisco. Murray currently enjoys a wide range of performance genres and platforms, including traditional orchestral and operatic repertoire, pops performances, movies in concert, and a notable emphasis on contemporary American operatic works.

RUBY ANNIVERSARY

With the upcoming 2022 SummerFest season, Music in the Mountains will celebrate its ruby anniversary, commemorating 40 years of bringing classical music to the Nevada County community. The 2022 season will begin with “Opening Night in the Garden,” including a sit down dinner and a performance with Quartet San Francisco.

SummerFest Highlights include the “Brahms’ Requiem” on June 24; “A Trip to the Highlands” featuring A Scottish Symphony, with special guest Alasdair Fraser; and on July 1, a live film with orchestration of Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The festival concludes with the annual “Happy Birthday USA” concert on July 3 and a Big Band performance at “Brass, Brats and Brews,” both at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. To learn more about all of MIM’s upcoming concerts, join them for Mondays with the Maestro on Monday or go to http://www.musicinthemountains.org .

Due to recently rising COVID-19 numbers in Nevada County, and the unique vulnerability of musicians and performers, attendees are encouraged to wear masks during the lecture.

Music in the Mountains has been performing and producing high quality classical music for Nevada County for 40 years. It continues to bring classical music performances and educational programs to Nevada County. The public is invited to join MIM this SummerFest season, starting on June 18, for live musical performances.

For more information, call 530-265-6124 or email info@musicinthemountains.org .

Source: Music in the Mountains