The calendar reads spring, but Nevada County has been the recipient of .75 inches of rain in the past week, delaying the warm weather so many are ready for after a harrowing winter.
Over the weekend alone, the average rainfall in the area was about .11 inches.
“The Grass Valley stations recorded anywhere from .75 to 1.5 in,” said Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “We’ve basically had a persistent area of low pressure for the west coast that has kept the cooler and unsettling conditions across the area, but now as we head into this week and the weekend we will be under warmer and drier on high pressure.”
As the week moves on, temperatures are forecast to increase, eventually getting the area into the 80s by Friday.
The warming trend will begin Tuesday, offering partly sunny skies with a high of 63 degrees. By Wednesday the high will hover around 65 and will finally break into the 70s on Thursday.
However, Del Valle-Shoemaker warns not to be fooled by the sudden rise in temperature.
“We are forecasting moderate heat risk and that means heat sensitive groups should take extra precaution,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said. “With warmer temperatures it’s always a good idea to practice heat safety— hydrate, use sun protection, seeking shade, taking breaks if outdoors. Basically we’ve been messaging that the rivers and creeks will continue to flow high, cold, and fast so at this point even though the air may be warm and pleasant the water will be cold and fast. Do not enter cold, fast running water. Even with the use of lifejackets conditions are still going to be dangerous because of high run off.”
As far as what to expect from the impending summer, Del Valle-Shoemaker said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that once it actually makes its way in, summertime should offer heat and plenty of it.
“The NOAA Climate Prediction Center (reads) basically that the seasonal outlook favors above-normal temperatures during the summer months. Something to keep in mind is the seasonal outlooks don’t capture independent heat waves. It says above normal but doesn’t tell us by how much,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said.
Higher elevations around Lake Tahoe will predictably take a bit longer to warm up, with highs this week topping off in the low 70s by the weekend. Any snow that may fall, Del Valle Shoemaker said, would likely impact areas north of Interstate 80, near Lassen Park.
Meanwhile, Nevada Irrigation District (NID) reported their hydrographers measured an average of 61.8 inches of snow water content during its May survey. This historical May 1 average water content is 26.9 inches.
The May survey found snow depth at Bowman Reservoir was 74.2 inches while the water content equivalent 36.1 inches. By comparison, the April survey measured 107.2 inches snow depth with a water content equivalent of 47.4 inches. Seasonal precipitation at Bowman stands at 90.44 inches, which is 140 percent of average, as of May 1.
“Despite a drier than normal May and warming late last month, the snowpack has maintained most of its water content. The peak of the snowmelt is yet to come,” said NID’s Water Resources Superintendent Thor Larsen.
“Snowmelt will accelerate in May and we’re hopeful for below-average temperatures to carry the runoff period into June. The District asks the public to use caution around waterways, which will continue their dangerously high, cold flows,” Larsen said.
District reservoir storage is also above average. NID’s nine reservoirs are currently storing 249,054 acre-feet of water, which is 92 percent of capacity and 107 percent of average. In total, April precipitation was 1.79 inches, which is 31 percent of average for the month.
California Water Service (Cal Water) submitted a filing today with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to rescind Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan because of improved drought conditions and increased water supply throughout its districts. Stage 1 becomes effective immediately but remains subject to a 30-day review period by the CPUC.
“This year has been one of the wettest on record, with a snowpack that has reached historic levels; however, we must remember that it follows three of the driest years on record,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “As our changing climate makes these extreme weather patterns more frequent, we will continue to work with our customers to build and maintain long-term conservation habits that prepare us for when the weather pendulum swings back to dry years.”