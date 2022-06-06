Summer temperatures follow storm

A weekend storm brought light moisture to the Nevada County region, meaning meadows will now conclude their seasonal transition from green to yellow.

According to the National Weather Service’s Sacramento Office, the Grass Valley area received anywhere between a half-inch to an inch of precipitation over the weekend.

“That’s pretty good for June,” Meteorologist Cory Mueller said, adding that the climate will begin to feel a lot more like summer now that the rain is gone.

Mueller’s weather charts indicate that the region’s 30-year average of rainfall in June is 0.74 inches. This year’s measurement indicates the average is 1.1 inches.

“Some areas saw a little over the inch over the weekend,” Mueller said.

The summer rainfall brings the water year total to 45.4 inches, about 6 inches less than the 30-year average — 51.86 inches.

Mueller said the annual rainfall is “a little lower” than the 30-year average, but “not terrible” given how dry the winter was.

Last year’s Sierra snowpack reports indicated that the entirety of solid precipitation that fell in the previous winter season melted by the end of April.

The Sierra snowpack provides a third of California’s water supply. Historically, snow levels are at their deepest in April before it melts into rivers, streams and reservoirs that serve much of the state.

The Northern Sierra snowpack is at 18% of its average, and the Central Sierra has zero snowpack, according to the California Data Exchange Center for the Department of Water Resources.

“It doesn’t mean there’s no snow up there,” Mueller said. “It means there’s no snow on the sensors where they take the measurements.”

Mueller noted how October’s “awesome” rainfall was followed by a “pretty dry November.”

Then, “we saw all those snow storms into Christmas,” Mueller said, adding, “once the calendar turned, it was a pretty sad year.”

NID announced last week that it would be taking measures to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandate that requires “California water agencies perform actions to achieve a 20% reduction in water use as compared to 2020 levels.”

Just in time for it to really heat up, Mueller said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s today and Wednesday, until they reach the upper 80s on Thursday. Friday and Saturday temperatures will reach the 90s, Mueller said, noting particularly warm nights — mid-60s — are expected Thursday and Friday.

Mueller said a weather phenomena known as a thermal belt is currently sitting a little lower than Grass Valley.

“It will be summer-like and then we do cool back down Sunday,” Mueller said, adding that temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com