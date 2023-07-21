Staff Writer
Strolling through the historic district in Nevada City during a Summer Nights event is a treat for the senses.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
Strolling through the historic district in Nevada City during a Summer Nights event is a treat for the senses.
A variety of food and treats were available to purchase from the many food vendors and family and friends found spots in the shade to enjoy.
Guests enjoyed a restaurant meals, took in some music at one of the eight stages and when things cooled down, the temptation to dance took over.
Rows of chairs were made available at each stage for people to sit and relax, enjoy a snow cone or a cool drink.
Entertainment was around every cornier. Activities such as face painting, balloon animals and a bounce house for the kids were popular with families.
Belly dancers, Troupe al Ama, aerial dancers and street entertainers charmed the crowds.
Familiar and new craft vendors selling clothing, jewelry, leather goods, crystals and minerals, vintage goods and more were popular with the shoppers.
One more Summer Nights events is scheduled for Wednesday July 26 from 6 — 9:30 p.m.
Live scanner feed here: