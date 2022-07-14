facebook tracking pixel Summer Nights kick off in Nevada City | TheUnion.com
Summer Nights kick off in Nevada City

Elias Funez
  

Nevada City Summer Nights are back! The event along Broad Street, Pine, and Commercial streets in downtown Nevada City will continue for the following two Wednesdays, July 20 and 27, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Folks can peruse the many dozens of vendor pop-up booths with crafts, clothing and food, an enjoy the variety of street side entertainment.
Photo: Elias Funez
Classic cars of all types and eras were on display in front of the National Exchange Hotel during Wednesday evening’s Nevada City Summer Nights.
Photo: Elias Funez
Summer Nights in Nevada City will take place for the following two Wednesday evenings in downtown Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Many forms of street entertainment can be found at the Nevada City Summer Nights, from well-known local bands to street buskers, storytellers and singers.
Photo: Elias Funez
Attendees enjoy Wednesday evening on the streets of downtown Nevada City during the recent Summer Nights in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

