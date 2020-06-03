Summer lunches for kids at the Grass Valley and Madelyn Helling libraries

For the third year in a row, children ages 18 and under can get a free, healthy lunch five days a week at the Grass Valley Library. Beginning June 8, a bag lunch will be offered for pick-up from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the shady backyard of the library, located at 207 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley. A fun, take-home activity will also be available. Summer lunches at the library are offered Monday through Friday beginning June 8 and ending July 31. This year, Madelyn Helling Library, located at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City, will also be offering lunches for pick-up. Each Thursday, from June 11 to July 30 from noon to 12:30 p.m., prebagged lunches will be available in front of the library.

In the summer of 2019, more than 1,470 children and teens enjoyed a nutritious lunch and an entertaining activity at the Grass Valley Library. The libraries aim to provide even more lunches for Nevada County’s youth this year with Madelyn Helling Library’s participation.

The Summer Lunches Program is a partnership between the Nevada County Community Library, The Food Bank of Nevada County, and the Nevada County Public Health department. During the 2018-2019 school year, half of the youth in Nevada County received free or reduced lunch according to Ed-Data.org. When school is no longer in session, children and families may struggle to find food to fill this gap. With the Summer Lunches Program in place at the libraries, youth in Western Nevada County will be able to find nutritious meals and enriching programs to help their minds and bodies grow throughout the summer.

No sign-up or registration is necessary, and there is no income requirement. Because of the necessity of social distancing for everyone’s health and safety, all lunches and activities will be take-home. For more information, call 530-470-2695.