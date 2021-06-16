 Summer learning kicks off at Nevada County Community Library | TheUnion.com
Summer learning kicks off at Nevada County Community Library

Elias Funez
  

The Nevada County Community Library kicked off its Summer Learning Program with a bang Wednesday in front of the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City. Special guest Grass Valley Taiko was on hand to provide its blend of drumming and dancing entertainment while representatives with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services were on hand to offer information about the 2021 fire season. “We’ve been looking forward to the summer reading program,” Penn Valley’s Tiffany Day said. “We’re excited things are reopening and that there is programming for the kids.”
Photo: Elias Funez
County Librarian Nick Wilczek carries Summer Learning Program goodie bags with the title “Aventura in Mexico” for the program’s kickoff Wednesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley Taiko’s Mary Ann Townsend performs alongside her fellow entertainers during Wednesday’s kickoff party. This was Grass Valley Taiko’s first performance since the initial COVID-19 shutdowns occurred in March 2020.
Photo: Elias Funez
Penn Valley’s Declan Day and older brother Liam Day don their honorary Nevada City Fire Department helmets after taking a tour of an engine during Wednesday’s Summer Learning Program kickoff party.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services’ latest “Ready, Set, Go!” handbook is now available and was on hand during the kickoff party Wednesday.
Photo: Elias Funez

