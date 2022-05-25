Summer camps arrive soon

Bright Futures for Youth will kick-off two summer camps June 20, allowing incoming kindergartners to 10th graders develop new skills and enjoy activities and games while giving parents a low cost, safe and supervised option for their children, a news release states.

The nonprofit’s six-week Youth Hub Summer Day Camp is back for a second year. The Great Camp, a week-long camp hosted by the Grass Valley Police Department and NEO, returns after being put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Both camps are great ways for children to learn new skills, play games, stay active and make new friends,” said Jennifer Singer, executive director of Bright Futures for Youth, in the release.

Bright Futures for Youth and Nevada County Health and Human Services are partnering for the second consecutive year on the Youth Hub Summer Day Camp at Seven Hills Middle School, 700 Hover Lane, Nevada City. The day camp is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays starting June 20 and continues through July 29. The camp is closed July 4 and 5.

The Youth Hub Summer Day Camp is open to incoming transitional kindergartners to 10th grade high school students. Campers will be placed in age-appropriate groups.

Children can attend daily and stay the entire time or just a few hours. However, parents must register their children for a week at a time.

The Youth Hub Summer Day Camp is available for all families, regardless of income. The most any family would pay is $200 for each child per week. Children of low income families, including those enrolled in the Sierra Nevada Children’s Services program, may be able to attend at no cost.

The camp features age-appropriate activities on numerous subjects, from art and math to science and technology. Each week has a specific theme. Campers will receive breakfast and lunch, and a morning and afternoon snack.

“We are very proud to partner with Bright Futures for Youth on the Youth Hub Summer Day Camp for the second year,” said Ryan Gruver, director of Nevada County Health and Human Services. “Children, regardless of income, will benefit in so many ways from attending the camp, especially as they develop and explore new skills in a fun-filled, stress-free environment.”

People can learn more about and register for the Youth Hub Summer Day Camp at bffyouth.org/summer . Space is limited.

GREAT CAMP

The goal of the Great Camp, hosted by Bright Futures for Youth’s NEO program and the Grass Valley Police Department, is to empower and inspire youth.

The Great Camp is two, one-week, camps with incoming sixth graders attending June 20 to 24, and incoming seventh and eighth graders attending June 27 to July 1. The camp operates 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Springs School, 140 Park Ave., Grass Valley.

Children must attend all five days of the Great Camp. They will learn life skills — such as anger management, decision making, empathy and goal setting — and participate in games like Capture the Flag, relay races and Zorb balls.

Grass Valley police officers and NEO staff teach the camp.

“The camp will help empower and encourage youth to pursue their dreams and goals through hard work and determination,” said Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, a member of the Bright Futures for Youth Board of Directors. “The camp is about building the foundation for a stronger future for students and our community.”

The GREAT Camp is $125, with the cost discounted significantly thanks to a grant from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The cost includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, a water bottle, T-shirt, field trips and a lesson book. Field trips include the pool at Pioneer Park, 49er Fun Park, a scavenger hunt in downtown Grass Valley and a community service day. If campers need financial assistance to attend, contact HalliE@bffyouth.org .

“Connecting with youth and helping them develop leadership skills is very important in putting them on a path for success,” said Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon, a member of the Bright Futures for Youth Board of Directors. “Every child, regardless of their family’s income, deserves an opportunity to learn skills that will last a lifetime.”

The deadline to register is June 3. Several questions are part of the camp registration. You can learn more about the GREAT Camp at give.bffyouth.org/event/great-camp/e405754 .

The summer day camps are just the latest effort by Bright Futures for Youth, which oversees three programs — The Friendship Club, NEO and SAFE.

“Camps are a critical part of childhood, teaching children how to connect with each other and become more independent,” said Singer. “But fun is always our focus for the summer camps.”

Source: Bright Futures for Youth