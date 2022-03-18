Summer Camp & Activities Fair set for May 7

Parents are looking for organizations offering programs and activities for children and youth.

It can be a tough search to find the right programs for children. The Summer Camp & Activities Fair has been successful at connecting parents and vendors for several years, according to a news release.

The free camp fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at the picnic area at Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City.

The camp fair is designed for vendors to promote their programs and for parents to ask questions and meet the people who will be spending time with their children. Vendors have the opportunity to talk with 300 potential campers and register children of any age group that day.

The registration fee is $50.





Vendors and event staff will follow COVID-19 guidelines to keep the event healthy while benefiting the families in our community.

Nevada City and Bright Futures for Youth are sponsors of the fair.

Summer camp and activity providers are asked to visit the city’s website — nevadacityca.gov, and then search for “Summer Camp & Activities Fair“ — to find the vendor guidelines and registration form .

Anyone with questions about the event should contact the Nevada City Parks & Recreation manager at 530-265-2496, ext. 129.

Source: Nevada City Parks & Recreation