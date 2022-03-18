Summer Camp & Activities Fair set for May 7
Parents are looking for organizations offering programs and activities for children and youth.
It can be a tough search to find the right programs for children. The Summer Camp & Activities Fair has been successful at connecting parents and vendors for several years, according to a news release.
The free camp fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at the picnic area at Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City.
The camp fair is designed for vendors to promote their programs and for parents to ask questions and meet the people who will be spending time with their children. Vendors have the opportunity to talk with 300 potential campers and register children of any age group that day.
The registration fee is $50.
Vendors and event staff will follow COVID-19 guidelines to keep the event healthy while benefiting the families in our community.
Nevada City and Bright Futures for Youth are sponsors of the fair.
Summer camp and activity providers are asked to visit the city’s website — nevadacityca.gov, and then search for “Summer Camp & Activities Fair“ — to find the vendor guidelines and registration form.
Anyone with questions about the event should contact the Nevada City Parks & Recreation manager at 530-265-2496, ext. 129.
Source: Nevada City Parks & Recreation
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
On the watch: Opponents of Idaho-Maryland Mine seek signatures for petition
Janet Cinquegrana says she and her husband have agreed to sell their Grass Valley home and move, if the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine occurs.