Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Spotlight: Nevada County Mobile Crisis Team

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Nevada County recognizes the critical role the Nevada County Mobile Crisis Team plays in supporting community members and their support networks during mental health crises and in preventing suicides in Nevada County.

The Mobile Crisis Team is a partnership between the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada County Behavioral Health and Sierra Mental Wellness Group that pairs deputies in the Sheriff’s Office with crisis clinicians to respond to calls that may be more related to mental health needs than criminal justice.

In June, Nevada County Behavioral Health, in partnership with Sierra Mental Wellness Group, added a Youth Mobile Crisis position to support schools and families during mental health crises, including providing clinical support during a crisis and follow up afterward with youth and families.

The deputy and clinical teams can be accessed through the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center by calling 9-1-1 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 530-265-7880. The Youth Mobile Crisis worker is primarily dispatched through schools or community-based organizations, or through onsite support at the Emergency Department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Since its launch in December 2020, the Mobile Crisis Team has responded to 664 calls from Nevada County residents and their families.

Nevada County residents and families are encouraged to reach out to the Mobile Crisis Team if they or a family member are experiencing a mental health crisis.

For more information about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month activities or to request a Know the Signs suicide prevention training, please contact Toby Guevin, Health & Wellness Program Manager at Nevada County Public Health, at 530-847-8030 or toby.guevin@nevadacountyca.gov .