Sue Hoek announces reelection bid to Board of Supervisors

Sue Hoek, District 4 supervisor and chair of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, has announced she will run for reelection in the June 7 primary election.

Hoek was first elected in 2018.

“With COVID and the economy, you might wonder who in their right mind would want to serve another term,” Hoek said in a news release. “But our county is worth fighting for. I’ve been recognized as a leader who is willing to listen to diverse viewpoints, whether at board meetings, my own town hall meetings, or during my daily office hours.”

Hoek, who comes from a longtime Nevada County ranching family, said the county faces a series of challenges. She said she has the energy, passion and drive to help turn those challenges into solutions.

“Being ‘in politics’ wasn’t something I’d ever dreamed of doing before I became supervisor,” Hoek said. “But in this position, I’ve been able to help people and I want to continue that work for another term. We will remain innovative and meet goals that benefit the community at large, but it is just as rewarding to work on the small things with neighbors. Sometimes people just need help navigating the county system to get the right services.”





Among the accomplishments in her first term, Hoek noted significant improvements in vegetation management throughout the county and along roadsides for evacuations. Hoek said she is also proud of her role in completion of the Bridgeport Bridge, opening the first senior low income housing in Penn Valley, installing a crosswalk in North San Juan, and creating the first ever Military Appreciation Week.

“I look forward to continuing my work on issues such as broadband, the cannabis industry, and affordable housing,” said Hoek. “I want to see through to completion the transfer station renovation, fire suppression water availability in North San Juan, and a new animal shelter in my district.”

Hoek describes herself as “Just a plain ol’ country gal who loves her community.” She is a fifth-generation Nevada County resident who lives and works on the family ranch in Penn Valley that has been operated by her family since the late 1870s. She has been married to Robert Hoek for 36 years, and has four children and four grandchildren.

For information about 4th District Supervisor Sue Hoek or her campaign for reelection, call her directly at 530-432-5811.

Source: Sue Hoek