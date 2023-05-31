Sukoku Tournament Junior Division winners

The 4th Annual Children's Team Sudoku Tournament was held May 18 at NUHS. Twelve teams

competed in the Junior Division of grades 2nd through 4th. This team from Williams Ranch Elementary

School in Penn Valley won 1st place. They are, from left to right, Gibson Abril, Tessa Ryan, Nova Owen,

and Rykin Giguere. They completed this puzzle correctly in 22 minutes and 50 seconds. Congratulations! Supporting teacher is Kristin Robinson.

 Courtesy Photo