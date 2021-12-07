 Successful season | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Successful season

News News |

Submitted by Jeffrey Boylan

 

Docents from the North Star Mining Museum recently celebrated another successful season at Tofanelli's Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. Considered one of the “gems of Nevada County,” the museum’s mission is to preserve and protect the region’s mining heritage and educate people about the mining process. This includes the impact the industry had upon the humanity of the people who built the mines, the environment and those who toiled there during their operation. The museum’s season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31. For more information, visit https://nevadacountyhistory.org/north-star-mining-museum.
Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Boylan.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more