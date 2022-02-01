Subjects in child porn case plead guilty

A Grass Valley man was sentenced to 16 months after pleading guilty to distributing obscene matter, while a woman is awaiting her sentencing on the same charge, authorities said.

Maxwell Joseph Vierra, 22, and Cara Kaye Magliocca, 23, will also be added to the sex offender registry, prosecutors said.

Both pleaded guilty in December. A Nevada County Superior Court judge sentenced Vierra last week. Magliocca’s sentencing is set for March 11, though she’s currently in jail, court records show.

“We believe this is a fair and just resolution under the law given the nature of the defendants’ conduct,” District Attorney Jesse Wilson said. “These are serious charges and our office believed the conduct was deserving of prison. We appreciate all the work by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of this case.”

Authorities arrested Magliocca and Vierra as a result of a weeks-long investigation by the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit, Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg has said. They began their investigation after receiving a report of child pornography possession and distribution, which the Sheriff’s Office determined was associated with a specific internet protocol address. That address was in turn traced to Magliocca and Vierra’s home, allowing detectives to obtain search warrants for the residence.

Unspecified quantities of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also located at the couple’s residence during the arrest, Trygg said in a press release.

The couple faced no drug charges.

Deputies also discovered two children in the same room as the suspected drugs, Trygg said. Child Protection Services were called and the children were taken into protective custody.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com

Cara Kaye Magliocca

