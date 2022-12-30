Just before walking out of the meeting, Jim Drew, vice president of the Board of Trustees for the Nevada Joint Union High School District, began the Dec. 14 meeting by asking for the minutes to reflect his comments “verbatim.”
Superintendent Dan Frisella thanked the three outgoing trustees for their service, praising the dedication of Jim Hinman, Stephanie Leishman and Pat Seeley.
Three new trustees were sworn in to office: Olivia Pritchett, Wendy Willoughby and Ken Johnson.
The room was crowed with students and families who supported the newly elected trustees after almost a year of organizing in support of the new board members. There was even clapping, which has been discouraged by NJUHSD board members in the past.
When the meeting took a five-minute recess, Vice President Jim Drew was goneTrustee DuWaine Ganski took over the meeting because the president and vice president were missing. Ganski awkwardly announced that “Jim Drew has vacated the dais and is not going to participate in this meeting.”
No explanation was given at that moment. New officers within the board were to be voted upon as the next matter of business: president, vice president and clerk.
Ganski was voted to be the new president. Willoughby was elected vice president, and Olivia Pritchett became the new clerk.
In an interview with Trustee Ken Johnson regarding Drew’s abrupt departure, his comment was “I felt sad. He was such a well-respected trustee. I had looked forward to working with him. He had his reasons, and I respect that. I wasn’t able to speak with him.”
These new trustee members and their leading roles reflect almost a year of students organizing and making speeches at previous board meetings.
“One of the reasons I ran was because the students didn’t feel safe at school. They came up with a plan to feel safe, and the board wouldn’t listen to them,” Johnson said.
One student, Anthony Pritchett, told a Capital Public Radio reporter in November, that he and other students had been “trying to get the Board to listen and take steps to stop racial and homophobic slurs.”
Pritchett’s mother ran for a seat on the board, and Anthony became the student trustee before that to try and make a change. Anthony said, “Now we have a chance to put people that will listen, into a position of power.”
Another student, Thomas Gruver, told Cap Radio, “Kids that were LGBTQ+ were getting, like, rocks thrown at them at lunch, things like that ...I had a student say, let's lynch Tommy.”
All three candidates who did not win seats on the board in November’s election were supported by the Protecting American Ideals (PIA) group. They were Stephanie Leishman, Jenny Scicluna and Jay Adamson, son of former board member Pat Seeley, a board trustee who rejected the students’ stronger anti-bullying policy, and was also supported by PIA.
Another Nevada Union student, McKinley Nguyen, also 16, said she had anti-Asian slurs thrown at her. She felt compelled to speak up after seeing one of her peers scream the N-word at a Black student in the hallway, according to an interview with San Francisco public radio KQED.
“No one really blamed the person that did it,” said McKinley. “A lot of people didn't really think it was either that big of a deal, or they didn't believe that it happened.”
Students from North Point Academy, who formed a “No Place for Hate” club, came to the podium during public comments. The club’s senior project involved surveying students at Nevada Union High School about their experiences with hate. “A large number of students say they were targeted because of their race, sexual orientation or gender,” a club member said.
The goal of “No Place for Hate” is to make campuses a safe place for students and staff, according to club members.
Other public comments were from students as well. Maddox Eckerling introduced himself and recalled the past few years where “the board has ignored teachers and staff dismissing their needs, and I have watched as students like myself were just pushed away.”
Eckerling went on to say that he was “proud to be here, as a proud queer man, to witness the beginning of change.”
Eckerling encouraged the board to “listen to your staff and empower your students, we can make huge strides towards a more loving, diverse and equal community.”
Student Thomas Gruver, who has spoken at several board members and was an active supporter in the new board members’ election, came to the podium for public comment. Gruver welcomed the new board members and Ganski’s new position as president of the board saying he was “super excited.”
“I have full faith in all the members here, present, to strive for positive change and respectfully challenge the status quo of certain things in our district.”
Gruver recognized that he had “had some disagreements” with past board members about “how things were handled” but that he wanted to thank them for their service.
Trustee Johnson told The Union, “Most importantly I want to be the voice of the staff, parents and students. The one’s that are most effected by the school board - the students - are the ones who have the least input. That has to change.”
Johnson said, “One of my priorities is to keep politics out of schools,” somewhat referring to the breach in the Education Code 7054 stating: “No school district or community college district funds, services, supplies, or equipment shall be used for the purpose of urging the support or defeat of any ballot measure or candidate, including, but not limited to, any candidate for election to the governing board of the district.”
During a Board meeting before the November elections, past “Trustee Jim Hinman, Vice-President Jim Drew and Board President Pat Seeley proceeded to campaign from the dais, endorsing appointed board member Leishman and, in Drew and Seeley’s case, Seeley’s son Jay Adamson,” as reported by YubaNet.
“The priorities of the board are to ensure a robust ROP program as well as college readiness courses because all students have different needs, talents and abilities,” Johnson said.
“It’s time to move on and look to the future. School boards are not about left/right, red/blue, Democrat/Republican. they should treat students with respect and... just like anyone would... when you see a kid in trouble, you reach out a hand,” Johnson said.
