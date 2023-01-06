Staff Writer
Marty Mathiesen, Principal of Silver Springs High School wants to let people know what’s happening in his school. “We want to help make good citizens who have choices,” Mathiesen said.
Silver Springs is an “alternative” or “continuation” high school, not a comprehensive high school, and that meanSilver Springs aims at the completion of a high school diploma and does not usually offer traditional extra-curricular activities like clubs, theater groups, or sports.
Silver Springs is changing that notion.
“From a school with no extra-curricular activities or sports in 2011, we built a school that now offers opportunities for these students to do and see things they would never have gotten to do,” Mathiesen said.
Silver Springs organizes 8-12 trips a year to Palisades Ski Resort so students can learn to snowboard or ski. Through old friends and connections, Mathiesen and his team have held ski and snowboard equipment swaps to raise money. There is no cost to students.
“All of these experiences were developed by me networking with these organizations and companies. There is no cost to students for any of these field trips. Students earn the privilege by good or improved attendance, schoolwork, citizenship, or overall attitude,” Mathiesen said.
”Students have taken 2-4 trips to San Francisco Bay sailing on 48 foot championship sailboats, they have attended numerous SF Giants and Oakland A’s games. They have attended dozens of Sacramento Kings Games, Sacramento Republic Professional Soccer Games, Stockton Heat professional hockey games, and most recently, a professional guided fishing trip,” Mathiesen said.
An intramural athletic league with four co-ed sports operates within the school. “We have tournaments, playoffs, all league honors, uniforms and referees/officials, Mathiesen said.
Tours to Junior Colleges, State Colleges and Universities, as well as, tours to trade schools, businesses and corporations for career explorations are part of how Silver Springs motivates students.
Our approach at Silver is to teach the fundamental character skills that build good citizenship and contributors to our society. We build social-emotional-skills that encourage student’s mastery of the academic standards in order to earn their High School Diploma. So... .it’s the overall evolution of a happy, confident, kid, who leaves Silver with a smiling heart and choices for how they want to live.
The program at Silver Springs is ideal for individuals looking to graduate on time, or early, recover lost credit, currently employed, and/or who prefer a smaller school with shorter hours.
I’m obviously very proud of this school, the kids and the staff. There is plenty that my staff can say.. .plenty from kids too.. .. . They see it, they’re part of it, they’re proud as well,” Mathiesen said.
As a small school by nature, enrollment is capped at 215 with a student to teacher ratio of approximately 20:1. All students, 10th to 12th grade, are eligible to attend Silver Springs as a school of choice, according to the school handbook.