Student wins statewide safety poster contest

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) announced the winners of a middle school poster contest encouraging safe roadway behaviors while biking or walking. Rex Levinson, a sixth grader at Lyman Gilmore Middle School, took first place for his grade across the state. First place winners will receive a laptop computer.

“There were many great entries from students all over the state, making the decision to choose winners difficult,” said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. “We are pleased so many students participated, showing what traffic safety issues mattered to them in a creative and engaging way.”

All California middle school students were eligible to participate. A total of 154 entries were submitted. Judging was based on thoughtfulness of design, proper use of safety laws — such as wearing helmets and walking in crosswalks, relevance to bicycle or pedestrian safety, creativity, originality and artistic quality.

The OTS administers funding for traffic safety programs statewide with the goal of reducing crashes that result in deaths, injuries, and economic losses. The OTS is a department under the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA).