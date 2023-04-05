The Strength in Pride event hosted by Maddux Eckerling, raised $600 to be split and donated to Nevada County Pride and Color Me Human, according to Eckerling. The event was coordinated as part of Eckerling’s senior project for Ghidotti Early College High School, and was held on March 23 at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City.
Over 260 attendees took part in a question and answer session about what life is like for LGBTQ+ teens growing up in a rural area. Eckerling shared an informative video he created with the help of a few peers and Nevada County Media.
It was also an opportunity for a few local groups to share the wonderful work they do.
“I was able to speak with someone from outreach at the Human Rights Campaign, and they sent me a table full of things to hand out! We also had food for attendees, and two of my panelists displayed their art,” Eckerling said.
The panel discussion was lively, according to Eckerling.
“Some described the conversations about LGBTQ+ terms and personal experiences from teen panelists as honest, open, informative, funny, vulnerable and everything in between,” Eckerling said.
The panelists offered advice related to how to support LGBTQ+ teens and the discussion was co-monitored by Eckerling’s mentor, Daniela Fernandez, who also serves as Nevada City Vice Mayor and is a community artist, educator, and consultant.
During the event, Eckerling provided some history about David Osborn and Charles Woods, a gay couple who bought the Miners Foundry and created both the American Victorian Museum and KVMR out of the building, according to Eckerling.
“In the mid 1970s, David Osborn and Charles Woods rescued The Foundry, undertaking a huge restoration of the historic building and founded the American Victorian Museum. Antiques from those days can still be enjoyed by the community today. The stone walls and huge timbers evoke a sense of continuity with our past,” according to Sierra Nevada Geotourism website.
Eckerling expressed his gratitude to all his supporters and sponsors for making this event possible, as well as for all of the government and school officials who came in solidarity to learn and make their community a more inclusive and safer place.
Senior projects are a graduation requirement at Ghidotti Early College High School and students design their projects depending on a career goal or ambition.
“My event on March 23 was a huge success.” Eckerling said. “At the end of the evening, I thanked my sponsors and talked about the next steps of my activism.”
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.