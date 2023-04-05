Staff Writer

The Strength in Pride event hosted by Maddux Eckerling, raised $600 to be split and donated to Nevada County Pride and Color Me Human, according to Eckerling. The event was coordinated as part of Eckerling’s senior project for Ghidotti Early College High School, and was held on March 23 at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City.

