Stucki Jewelers ‘Free if it Snows’ promotion kicks in

Stucki Jewelers owner James Arbaugh says 64 customers will be reimbursed for the purchases they made Nov. 26-27, after the Grass Valley business’ annual “Free if it Snows” promotion kicked in earlier this month.

Arbaugh, who began working at Stucki Jewelers in 1997 and took over its ownership in 2005 alongside his wife, Nicole Arbaugh, said last week that the “Free if it Snows” promotion was started as a creative twist to Black Friday.

“We normally don’t do any type of sales or discounting or anything like that,” he said. “So we figured this was a way that we could actually have a promotion that we weren’t discounting our merchandise, but we could possibly give it all back for free.”

Arbaugh noted that there are other jewelry stores across the country that use weather insurance as they run similar promotions.

Since it began in 2009, the Stucki Jewelers’ “Free if it Snows” promotion has applied to customers making their purchases at the store on the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving, according to Arbaugh.





It started out as an offer to reimburse the customers if at least 1 inch of snow fell specifically on Christmas Day.

Three years ago, the business checked with its insurance company to see how much more of the month of December the promotion could cover, said Arbaugh. He explained this was a push to “revitalize the excitement” about the promotion, after it had only kicked in once, in 2012.

One condition set by the insurance company, he said, was that the qualifying weather event be at least 10 days after the purchase date.

This year, the promotion was set to kick in if it snowed at least 1 inch at the Nevada County Airport during any one day from Dec. 8-31.

Upon receiving notice from Stucki Jewelers, the insurance company officially verified through the U.S. Department of Commerce that 2.8 inches of snow fell at that location Dec. 14, Arbaugh was informed last week.

“So, we’re all moving in the right direction, and now it’s just going through the paperwork,” he said.

ONLY ONCE BEFORE

Prior to this promotion, according to Arbaugh, the weekend following Thanksgiving was not “a big buying time” at Stucki Jewelers, as the business did not offer the Black Friday sales and “door-busters” seen at a number of other stores at that time. With the promotion, it has become a “huge buying weekend,” he said.

“We had 64 customers that made purchases that weekend, for a total of just over $82,000,” said Arbaugh, on the amount the business will be reimbursing customers during this year’s promotion.

The only other time the promotion has kicked in, after a Christmas Day snow in 2012, the business paid back just over $55,000 to its customers.

“So, every year the excitement has just kind of grown,” said Arbaugh. “And people like to take that chance.”

Some customers — for example, many who are buying wedding or engagement rings — know ahead of time that they will be making a purchase from Stucki Jewelers, but wait until Thanksgiving weekend to make it, said Arbaugh, while others are enticed to “go a little bit more than they were originally going to spend,” knowing there is a chance the promotion will kick in that year.

Arbaugh said last Thursday that this year’s winter holiday shopping has been “fantastic” for Stucki Jewelers, describing November and December as “the busiest holiday season we’ve ever had in the store’s history.”

“So, (Thanksgiving) weekend obviously starts that for November, but we’ve had a great season,” he said. “And so many people shopped locally and supported local businesses, a huge part of the success for everybody this year, I believe.”

