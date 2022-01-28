Structure, vegetation fire reported in North San Juan

Update 1:50 p.m.

According to scanner traffic, a majority of the structure fire is knocked down and firefighters are making good progress.

Initially Posted:

A structure fire and accompanying vegetation fire were reported in North San Juan Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Sages Road.

According to scanner traffic, the first units on scene reported the structure was fully involved. About 100 feet of vegetation was also fully involved.

The vegetation fire was contained around 1:20 p.m.