Structure fire off Personeni Lane
UPDATE 10:25 A.M.: Mop up operations underway and will take about three hours.
UPDATE 10:04 A.M.: Firefighters knocking down this structure fire off of Personeni Lane in Grass Valley. No one appears to have been injured.
INITIAL POST: Structure fire with threat to wildland reported on the 13000 block of Personeni Lane.
#Newstart, Structure fire with a threat to wildland reported, 13,000 block of Personeni Lane, cross of Bitney Springs Road. #theunionnow #fireseason2019 @TheUnion
— Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) October 10, 2019
Fire burning through the roof, potential for spread. Helicopter on order. #theunionnow #fireseason2019 @TheUnion
— Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) October 10, 2019
Structure fire with a threat to wildland reported, 13,000 block of Personeni Lane, cross of Bitney Springs Road. As seen from @PGE4Me ‘s wildfire cameras #theunionnow pic.twitter.com/JRfSZ0DyH6
— TheUnion (@TheUnion) October 10, 2019
