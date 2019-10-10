 Structure fire off Personeni Lane | TheUnion.com

Structure fire off Personeni Lane

News | October 10, 2019

Structure fire off of Personeni Lane in Grass Valley Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

UPDATE 10:25 A.M.: Mop up operations underway and will take about three hours.

UPDATE 10:04 A.M.: Firefighters knocking down this structure fire off of Personeni Lane in Grass Valley. No one appears to have been injured.

INITIAL POST: Structure fire with threat to wildland reported on the 13000 block of Personeni Lane.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Fire
See more