Friday evening, area firefighters responded to a reported structure fire off the 15,000 block of Little Valley Road Grass Valley.
The call said that victims were trapped inside.
When fire crews arrived, they found one person dead at the scene as a result of the fire according to official reports.
Crews from Nevada County Consolidated Fire District responded to the incident at approximately 9:51 p.m. with first units encountering a single-story family residence with heavy smoke and fire conditions showing from the front, according to officials.
“Fire crews immediately initiated search and rescue actions that resulted in locating one victim who unfortunately was pronounced deceased at scene by emergency personnel,” a media release stated.
The fire was contained to the building of origin by Nevada County Consolidated and Grass Valley Fire crews, who prevented any further spread to neighboring homes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.
Live scanner feed here: